Minnesota weather: Misty, drizzly start to Sunday, clearing by afternoon

The Brief It's a misty, drizzly start to Sunday in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota, but conditions are expected to improve by the afternoon. Monday is expected to be mild and mostly dry, with highs near the lower 70s, with showers likely returning to northwestern Minnesota. Tuesday will likely bring another round of rain for much of Minnesota, with quieter and cooler conditions expected as October begins.



A damp Sunday morning is giving way to a gradual clearing, with a mild stretch ahead before rain returns.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Light mist and sprinkles are moving out of the Twin Cities area, but southeastern Minnesota communities, including Albert Lea, Rochester, Winona and Red Wing could hold onto those sprinkles and misty conditions through mid-morning. After that, the moisture is expected to exit the region.

This afternoon, some clearing is possible from west to east. Northern Minnesota is expected to see more sunshine than the Twin Cities, western Wisconsin and southern Minnesota, where the cloud deck may take longer to break up.

High temperatures today will come close to 70 degrees, depending on location. Areas in northwestern Minnesota with more sunshine could be a couple of degrees warmer than southeastern Minnesota, where lingering showers may keep things slightly cooler. The average high is currently sitting at 68 degrees, making today's temperatures close to average, despite the damp start.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Monday is shaping up to be mild and mostly dry for the majority of the state, with a south to southeasterly wind helping push temperatures above average.

The metro is expected to top off near the lower 70s, and mid-70s are not out of the question for parts of western Wisconsin.

The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies Monday, though conditions remain warmer than the current average high of 68 degrees. The exception is northwestern Minnesota, where showers return ahead of a larger system pushing into the region.

Tuesday is shaping up to be another rainy day for a large portion of the state as that weather system moves through. It may not rain all day, but expect an on-and-off pattern similar to what the region has seen recently.