Roseville kidnapping arrest: 41-year-old Isanti man in custody

The Brief Police arrested a suspect in connection to a kidnapping and assault of a woman in Roseville. Law enforcement officials say the victim did not know the suspect and the attack happened late in the afternoon in a busy area of Roseville. The woman was reportedly approached by a masked man and held at gunpoint before she was released in East St. Paul.



Roseville police have arrested a man in connection to a reported kidnapping and assault that happened earlier this week.

READ MORE: Roseville police asking public's help in kidnapping, assault investigation

Roseville kidnapping suspect arrested

What we know:

Officials with the Roseville police Department said a 41-year-old man from Isanti was arrested late Friday night in connection with the reported kidnapping and assault.

That suspect is currently in custody at the Ramsey County Law Enforcement Center, police say.

What we don't know:

Official charges, along with the suspect's identity are not yet available, and details of the kidnapping have not been shared by investigators.

What they're saying:

Roseville Police Chief Erika Scheider shared the following statement:

"We take any report of violence in our community extremely seriously, and this case was no exception. Roseville is a safe and vibrant community and an incident like this is deeply concerning. I am incredibly proud of the work of our detectives, officers, and support staff who worked around the clock to move this case forward."

Law enforcement officials add that the incident was "particularly concerning" because the woman did not know the suspect and the attack happened late in the afternoon in a busy area of Roseville.

There were also additional patrol deployed in the area.

Reported kidnapping and assault in Roseville

The backstory:

According to Roseville police, around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, a woman was leaving a business at the intersection of County Road C and East Snelling Service Drive when a masked man she did not know approached her.

The man then kidnapped her at gunpoint, and she was held captive for hours, police say. She was then released on the east side of St. Paul and was treated at the hospital.