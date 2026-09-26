Metro Transit Green Line extension opening June 12, 2027

The Brief The Green Line Light rail extension project will be complete on June 12, 2027, Metro Transit officials say. The 14.5-mile line will run from Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, connecting Minnetonka, Hopkins and St. Louis Park along the way. Groundbreaking on the Green Line extension, also known as the Southwest Light Rail project, began back in Nov. 2018 and has cost about $2.75 billion.



Officials have announced the completion date of the Metro Green Line extension.

The entire Metro Green Line will be open to riders on June 12, 2027.

The full news conference can be viewed above.

READ MORE: Southwest LRT project nears completion, opening date announcement expected this fall

This story will be updated with the latest information from the news conference.

Officials laud 2027 opening date

What they're saying:

Metropolitan Council Chair Robin Hutcheson shared the following statement:

"Announcing an opening date is more than a milestone, it's the moment decades of planning, building, and believing come together into something riders will experience every single day. This is the start of a bold new chapter for our regional transit network, one that will connect communities, expand opportunity, and move our region forward for generations to come."

The news conference was held in St. Louis Park, and Mayor Nadia Mohamed shared this statement after the announcement:

"This project is more than just new tracks and stations. It’s about connecting our community to opportunity. With service stretching from Hopkins and Minnetonka to Eden Prairie, and all the way into Minneapolis and Saint Paul, the Green Line gives residents and employers direct, reliable access to jobs across the metro. It means a deeper labor pool for our businesses. Many of St. Louis Park’s largest employers are within just a few blocks of the three new stations – Loffler, Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, Japs Olson and NordicWare, to name a few. Between them, they employ thousands of people."