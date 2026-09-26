Officer fatally shoots man who fired at SWAT vehicle in Otter Tail County, sheriff's office says

The Brief A man is dead after he was shot by a law enforcement officer in Otter Tail County. The sheriff's office said the suspect shot at an armored SWAT vehicle and pointed a gun at law enforcement before he was shot. The incident began after a 911 caller reported being threatened with a shotgun when they went to check on a relative.



A law enforcement officer fatally shot a man who reportedly shot at a SWAT armored vehicle and pointed a gun at law enforcement, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office.

Man fatally shot by law enforcement after pointing gun at officers

Shotgun threat:

The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home in the 30000 block of Twins Lakes Road in rural Battle Lake around 5:47 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25.

A 911 caller reported they stopped at the home to check on a relative and found that the front door was barricaded.

The caller says a man then came to the door, armed with a shotgun, and said the caller was "trespassing." The man then reportedly struck the caller with the butt of the shotgun and forced the caller back into their vehicle before going back into the home and barricading the doors.

Police response:

The sheriff's office said the Otter Tail County SWAT team responded as law enforcement tried to negotiate with the man.

The man then fired a shot at a SWAT team armored vehicle, officials say.

The Douglas County and Red River Valley SWAT teams were then called in to assist.

Officer opens fire:

Investigators say the man then came out of the home and pointed a gun at law enforcement.

An officer then opened fire, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts, law enforcement officials say.

None of the officers were injured, according to the sheriff's office.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials did not specify if the relative who the 911 caller was checking on is the same person who was shot by the officer or if that relative was home at the time.

What's next:

The suspect's identity is expected to be released "following appropriate notifications," the sheriff's office says.

Law enforcement officials say the shooting is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.