Vikings at Buccaneers: How to watch

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and you can watch it on FOX 9. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium. Before the game, watch Vikings Gameday Live from 9:30-11 a.m. on FOX 9. After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m.



The Minnesota Vikings take their 2-0 record to Tampa Bay this weekend, and you can watch the game on FOX 9.

Vikings vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – How to watch

What: Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: 3:05 p.m. Sunday

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa

TV: FOX 9

Vikings at Buccaneers storyline

Why you should care:

The Vikings take a 2-0 record to Florida and Raymond James Stadium after wins over the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The Vikings beat the Bears 9-3 in a defensive struggle in rain and wind last week at Soldier Field. Minnesota road kicker Will Reichard, and Brian Flores’ defense in the win.

Kyler Murray will return as the starting quarterback after clearing the concussion protocol earlier this week.

The Buccaneers are 0-2 on the season after consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Vikings Gameday Live

Local perspective:

Before Sunday’s game, watch Vikings Gameday Live on FOX 9 from 9:30-11 a.m. as Mark Rosen, Dawn Mitchell, Ron Johnson, Pete Bercich and Ben Leber preview the first road game of the season.

After the game, watch Vikings Postgame Tonight at 10:35 p.m. as FOX 9’s Jim Rich and Pierre Noujaim, and Pete Bercich of the Vikings Audio Network break down the game.