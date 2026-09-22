Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 25–27)

Whether you're into vintage cars, jazz-age cocktails, or community block parties, this weekend has something for every kind of Minnesotan.

Cocktails at the Castle

Sept. 25, 6–11 p.m.

2600 Park Ave, Minneapolis

Tickets available via ASI's website; 21+ event, valid ID required

Step back into the 1920s as ASI's historic Mansion transforms into a speakeasy-style destination complete with jazz bands, swing dance lessons, make-and-take crafts, and cocktail lounges. The night is headlined by Naomi Uyama and Her Handsome Devils, so dress in your best vintage attire and come ready to dance.

Yarnover 2026

Sept. 26–27

DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis - Park Place, Minneapolis

A weekend knitting retreat packed with classes, a marketplace, and a welcoming community of fiber arts enthusiasts. National designers are on hand to teach, making it a can't-miss for knitters of all skill levels.

Nicollet Open Streets 2026

Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Nicollet Avenue from Lake Street to 46th Street, Minneapolis

Free event

Two miles of Nicollet Avenue get taken back from traffic for a celebration of Minneapolis's main street, featuring pop-up activities, live music, locally sourced food and drink, and a mutual aid free block open to all.

Car & Caves at Chanhassen Autoplex

Sept. 26, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Automotorplex MN, 1720 Motorplex Ct, Chanhassen

Free and open to the public; gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Just 20 minutes from the Twin Cities, the Chanhassen AutoPlex opens its doors for a one-of-a-kind car show featuring classic, exotic, and vintage vehicles alongside a peek inside the facility's 120 garage condominiums. Coffee, beverages, and food will be available for purchase, and all are welcome — even if you roll up in your everyday car.

Harvest Moon Festival

Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

East Phillips Park, Minneapolis

Free event

This annual community celebration brings together food, art, live music, performances, and local resources for all ages — including a bouncy house for the kids. Come learn about neighborhood-driven projects like rebel gardens, local journalism, and the upcoming Roof Depot renovation as the community gathers to highlight local victories.