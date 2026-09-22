Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Sept. 25–27)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Whether you're into vintage cars, jazz-age cocktails, or community block parties, this weekend has something for every kind of Minnesotan.
Cocktails at the Castle
- Sept. 25, 6–11 p.m.
- 2600 Park Ave, Minneapolis
- Tickets available via ASI's website; 21+ event, valid ID required
Step back into the 1920s as ASI's historic Mansion transforms into a speakeasy-style destination complete with jazz bands, swing dance lessons, make-and-take crafts, and cocktail lounges. The night is headlined by Naomi Uyama and Her Handsome Devils, so dress in your best vintage attire and come ready to dance.
Yarnover 2026
- Sept. 26–27
- DoubleTree by Hilton Minneapolis - Park Place, Minneapolis
A weekend knitting retreat packed with classes, a marketplace, and a welcoming community of fiber arts enthusiasts. National designers are on hand to teach, making it a can't-miss for knitters of all skill levels.
- Nicollet Open Streets 2026
- Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
- Nicollet Avenue from Lake Street to 46th Street, Minneapolis
- Free event
Two miles of Nicollet Avenue get taken back from traffic for a celebration of Minneapolis's main street, featuring pop-up activities, live music, locally sourced food and drink, and a mutual aid free block open to all.
Car & Caves at Chanhassen Autoplex
- Sept. 26, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Automotorplex MN, 1720 Motorplex Ct, Chanhassen
- Free and open to the public; gates open at 7:30 a.m.
Just 20 minutes from the Twin Cities, the Chanhassen AutoPlex opens its doors for a one-of-a-kind car show featuring classic, exotic, and vintage vehicles alongside a peek inside the facility's 120 garage condominiums. Coffee, beverages, and food will be available for purchase, and all are welcome — even if you roll up in your everyday car.
Harvest Moon Festival
- Sept. 26, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
- East Phillips Park, Minneapolis
- Free event
This annual community celebration brings together food, art, live music, performances, and local resources for all ages — including a bouncy house for the kids. Come learn about neighborhood-driven projects like rebel gardens, local journalism, and the upcoming Roof Depot renovation as the community gathers to highlight local victories.