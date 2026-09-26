Woman struck by bat trying to stop group assault on boy in St. Cloud

The Brief A boy was assaulted by 10-12 other boys on Tuesday in St. Cloud. A woman trying to intervene was hit with a bat by one of the assailants. Both victims suffered minor injuries. Two boys have been arrested.



Officers responded to a large group assault on Sept. 22 that injured two people, including a woman who was hit with a bat while trying to break it up.

St. Cloud group assault

What we know:

Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, St. Cloud Police Department officers were called to the 600 block of 15th Street South, according to police. When they arrived, they found a boy who had been assaulted by a group of 10 to 12 other boys. The victim sustained minor injuries, police said.

A woman who tried to intervene in the assault was struck with a bat by an unknown male, also sustaining minor injuries, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit identified two suspects, both St. Cloud residents, who took part in the assault. The Community Response Team located both and took them into custody. They are now being held in secure detention on felony charges related to the assault, police said.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and police said additional arrests are expected.

What we don't know:

The identity of the male who struck the woman with the bat has not been released, and it is unclear how many total suspects may ultimately face charges.