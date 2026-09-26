Rochester man on bicycle dies after being hit by van

The Brief Rochester police are investigating a fatal crash involving a van and a bicycle on Sept. 25. The bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to the hospital where he later died. The driver of the van was not injured.



A man on a bicycle died after being struck by a van Friday evening, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Fatal bicycle crash in Rochester

What we know:

Officers responded to the intersection of 41st Street Northwest and Circle Drive Northwest at about 7:40 p.m. for a crash involving a van and a bicycle, police said.

The bicyclist, a man, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The driver of the van was not injured, according to police.

The intersection was partially closed while RPD's Forensic Mapping Unit processed the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

What led to the crash and whether any charges will be filed have not been released by police.