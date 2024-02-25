Minnesota weather: Mild and pleasant Sunday, near record warmth ahead

Sunday will be sunny, pleasant and mild. Monday is expected to have record warmth, but it won't last as a cold front moves through Minnesota midweek.

A high temperature of 47 degrees is expected Sunday in the metro area. The winds will be calmer to make for an all around pleasant day.

Monday is expected to have near record warmth, with a high of 60 degrees for most of the southern parts of the state, including the Twin Cities. The warmth is not expected to last as a cold front moves through Tuesday night, which may cause a rain-snow mix. Wednesday, temperatures are expected to drop significantly.

Here is your seven-day forecast: