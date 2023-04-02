Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
5
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County, Crow Wing County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Central St. Louis County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Koochiching County, Lake Of The Woods County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Itasca County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pope County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Yellow Medicine County

Minnesota weather: Midweek 'wintry mix,' but we could hit temps in the 50s

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Midweek 'wintry mix,' but then we could hit 50s

A storm system is forecast to bring in another round of wintry precipitation on Tuesday and Wednesday, but then the upcoming weekend finally gives us a real chance to hit temps in the 50s.

(FOX 9) - After a splendid sunny Saturday, an advancing warm front will kick up strong winds out of the South for Sunday. Winds throughout the day will be sustained some 15-20 mph, with gusty winds at times. 

Temperatures into Southern Minnesota and Wisconsin will work to climb toward the low 50s Sunday, while areas farther North, including the Twin Cities, will only warm into the upper 30s, to low 40s. 

Though sunshine won't be in abundance Sunday, temperatures will still help melt some of the snow we received Friday into Saturday. 

Attention then turns to Tuesday and Wednesday, as storm system is forecast to bring in another round of snow and wintry precipitation across much of the region. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday night for parts of Central and East Central Minnesota. 

After we get through that mid-week hiccup, the upcoming weekend finally gives us a real chance to hit temperatures in the 50s. 


 