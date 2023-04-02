Minnesota weather: Midweek 'wintry mix,' but we could hit temps in the 50s

After a splendid sunny Saturday, an advancing warm front will kick up strong winds out of the South for Sunday. Winds throughout the day will be sustained some 15-20 mph, with gusty winds at times.

Temperatures into Southern Minnesota and Wisconsin will work to climb toward the low 50s Sunday, while areas farther North, including the Twin Cities, will only warm into the upper 30s, to low 40s.

Though sunshine won't be in abundance Sunday, temperatures will still help melt some of the snow we received Friday into Saturday.

Attention then turns to Tuesday and Wednesday, as storm system is forecast to bring in another round of snow and wintry precipitation across much of the region. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Monday night through Wednesday night for parts of Central and East Central Minnesota.

After we get through that mid-week hiccup, the upcoming weekend finally gives us a real chance to hit temperatures in the 50s.



