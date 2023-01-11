Minnesota weather: Icy roads due to freezing rain; schools closed, bus services suspended

Road conditions are in rough shape Wednesday morning because of overnight and early morning freezing rain.

Any surface that is untreated or hasn't been treated recently will likely be very icy, including sidewalks and parking lots. The conditions are so bad, Metro Transit and the Minnesota Valley Transportation Authority have suspended bus service until it is safe to resume operating.

Meanwhile, there are several schools closed or delayed on Wednesday.

Roads in the Twin Cities are very slick, with multiple ramps closed, numerous jackknifed semi-trucks and spinouts reported on major roadways. MnDOT is reporting most roads in the Twin Cities metro and the southern half of the state are covered or partially covered in ice.