Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota Weather: Hot, humid Wednesday

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and steamy

It will be hot and humid, but we will likely avoid rain this afternoon. Some storms could pop later this evening, but they will be scattered.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Wednesday will be hot and humid, but chances for storms are minimal. Watch out because the heat index is expected to reach 95 or greater. 

The high heat will stay well to our south, along with the focal point for storms with heavy rains expected across sections of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri. 

While we are on the northern fringes of some of that, it is unlikely widespread storms will spark in Minnesota. Though later this even so spotty small storms could pop. 

Thursday, we run the heat and humidity back with more chances for isolated storms. 