Minnesota Weather: Hot, humid Wednesday

Wednesday will be hot and humid, but chances for storms are minimal. Watch out because the heat index is expected to reach 95 or greater.

The high heat will stay well to our south, along with the focal point for storms with heavy rains expected across sections of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

While we are on the northern fringes of some of that, it is unlikely widespread storms will spark in Minnesota. Though later this even so spotty small storms could pop.

Thursday, we run the heat and humidity back with more chances for isolated storms.