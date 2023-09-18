Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Heating up for the last week of summer

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 9

MN weather: Heating up for last week of summer

The warmer temperatures are back for the final week of summer. Tuesday is going to be pleasant, with a high of 76 degrees in the Twin Cities metro. For the remainder of the week, temperatures reach the 80s before cooling off by the weekend for the first official day of fall.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The warmer temperatures are back for the final week of summer. 

Monday morning starts off feeling fall-like with plenty of sunshine. By the afternoon, clouds drift from our west, bringing filtered sun and a high of 76 degrees.

The patchy clouds stick around overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s. There’s also a chance of seeing the Northern Lights Monday night into Tuesday due to a potential geomagnetic storm. It’s best to get away from the city lights and look north for your best chance of seeing the lights. 

As we move into the week, temperatures continue heating up for the final week of summer, with a high of 80 degrees on Tuesday and 85 degrees on Wednesday. We could see our next chance of rain by the weekend for our first official day of fall. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

Twin Cities metro seven-day forecast.  (FOX 9)