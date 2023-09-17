Northern Lights could be visible in Minnesota Monday night

The space weather forecast is looking promising for the potential to see the Northern Lights in Minnesota Monday night.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, tweeted Sunday saying, "The Space Weather Prediction Center is indicating that the potential for a geomagnetic storm has increased for Monday into Tuesday. This means a greater chance of northern lights over North America."

As of this writing, the best viewing window looks to be between 10 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

To see the Northern Lights, get away from the city lights and look north. You can check the 30-minute Aurora forecast here.