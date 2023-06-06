Minnesota weather: Hazy Tuesday with isolated rumbles possible

The warm and sticky weather is hanging around for another day with chances for a few random rumbles and showers during the day on Tuesday.

Temperatures are still warm with a high in the mid-80s and slightly humid. The day will start off cloudy, bringing a chance for isolated storms, mainly in western Minnesota, but a slight possibility for the Twin Cities metro area. The cloud cover should fan out giving us some hazy sun.

An air quality alert is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday for most of the state as smoke from the Canadian wildfire in Quebec is hanging around. However, the majority of the smoke is in the eastern part of the country with visibility down to half-mile at times in parts of New York and Pennsylvania.

Looking at the week ahead, temperatures will drop closer to seasonable with highs in the lower 80s and a chance for isolated storms later in the week.