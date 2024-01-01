Minnesota weather: Frozen as clouds linger New Year’s Day, better chance of sun by midweek

The pattern of cold and clouds continues into the new year. New Year's Day will have a high temperature of 30 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, and most of Minnesota.

The clouds will linger until at least Wednesday, when they are predicted to start to break up and the sun will peak through the clouds.

The rest of the week will continue to be cold with temperatures in the high 20s and low 30s. Some snow may be expected by next weekend.