Minnesota weather: Morning fog and seasonable afternoon sunshine Thursday

The Brief Morning clouds and fog will give way to a sunny afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s across much of Minnesota. Warmer temperatures in the 80s return Friday and into the weekend.



Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Pockets of dense morning fog and clouds will give way to a bright and mild afternoon. Winds remain light from the southeast at 5–10 mph.

Temperatures are seasonable across Minnesota with highs in the mid to upper 70s. The Twin Cities metro will top out at around 77 degrees.

Overnight lows dip into the upper 50s and low 60s with occasional passing clouds.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday will be warmer and more humid with temperatures in the low 80s. Expect occasional high clouds, with the opportunity for a stray shower later in the day.

The weekend will feel more like summer with the heat, humidity and plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s on both Saturday and Sunday, and will stay in the 80s through the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)