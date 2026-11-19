The Brief The MacPhail Northside Youth Orchestra is marking 10 years after growing out of an after-school strings program at Ascension Catholic School in north Minneapolis. The tuition-free group serves up to 40 students in grades 7-12 from north Minneapolis, Brooklyn Center, Brooklyn Park, Osseo and other districts. The orchestra’s first concert of the season is set for Dec. 12 at MacPhail Center for Music in downtown Minneapolis.



A north Minneapolis youth orchestra has spent the past decade turning music practice into a real community.

From Ascension Catholic School Strings to a full Orchestra

Timeline:

The MacPhail Center for Music started the Northside Youth Orchestra about 10 years ago after years of running an after-school strings program at Ascension Catholic School that goes back to the 1980s. Joe Kaiser, director of the MacPhail Northside Youth Orchestra, said the goal was to keep Ascension students playing after they finished at the K-8 school, then opened the group to any young musician on the North Side.

"We wanted to have an orchestra that could accommodate multi-levels of students," said Kaiser.

The group grew from strings into a full orchestra so students who play instruments like flute, trumpet, clarinet, cello and oboe could join too.

"More important than the music in a way is just that we want this to be a community where the kids enjoy being here," said Kaiser about the main goal of making the young musicians feel like they had a place where they belonged and had fun with each other. "Because if you feel comfortable with your friends, you'll take chances, you'll try harder things. And then, the more we make music together, the stronger that. Binds the community together."

Kaiser also said the program became a stable place for students, especially during the pandemic, when rehearsals moved online and the group did not really lose students even though they could not play together in person. Rehearsals for this season began in October and are held weekly at Ascension School from 1-3 p.m.

Students say the group feels different

What they're saying:

"I’m a proud northsider," said oboist David Finseth, who has fallen in love with the music compared to his band at Hopkins North Middle School. "I really love the full sound of an orchestra and whenever I'm a part of a big musical group it feels good."

It’s the sense of community that keep these young musicians together. Clarinetist Evelyn Moren from Armstrong High School has been in the group since sixth grade and keeps coming back because she’s having so much fun. "There’s just so much variety in the music," she said after a two-hour rehearsal. "We can play something more orchestral, maybe traditional. But I think I remember a few years ago we played a BTS song."

For De LaSalle High School freshman Journey Griffin, playing with MNYO has been somewhat of a dream come true. Griffin convinced her father to let her learn to play the cello in the MacPhail afterschool music program at Ascension Catholic School when she was a young scholar there.

"I seen my younger self staring at this group and I used to be like, ‘Dang, I’m going to be in that group, they look like they’re having so much fun.’ So, now I’m in the group," said Griffin about the sense of accomplishment of playing with MNYO. "I feel like it’s on the softer side, like you can actually play something beautiful if you actually just practice it. I think that’s what makes and orchestra an orchestra."

"I think the most fun thing about playing with this group of people is that you really get to learn about each other through how you play your instruments," said Eva Baltich of Champlin Park High School, another cellist in the orchestra.

Big moments and the next concert

The orchestra has built up a long list of milestones over the years. MacPhail says the group’s first year included a retreat at Madeline Island Chamber Music, then in 2016 it rented a bus and played at six block parties around north Minneapolis on National Night Out, ending at Shiloh Temple.

Two years later, the group performed side by side with the Minnesota Orchestra at Shiloh Temple, and the source material also says it did a pre-show performance at Orchestra Hall with Stevie Wonder’s "Isn’t She Lovely?" in honor of Renee Good.

Kaiser said the program is also about showing students that music can stay part of their lives even if they do not study it in college or make a career out of it. "Making music is making community and it just makes lives better," said Kaiser.

What's next:

The MacPhail Northside Youth Orchestra is open to students in grades 7-12, and the first concert of the season is coming up on Dec. 12 at MacPhail Center for Music in downtown Minneapolis.