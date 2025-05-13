Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota weather: Sunny, hot and dry again on Tuesday

Published  May 13, 2025 6:27am CDT
MN weather: Another hot and sunny day on Tuesday

It's another sunny, hot, and dry Tuesday, though dew points are climbing slightly, making it feel more humid. FOX 9 meteorologist Cody Matz has your forecast.

    • Temperatures are hot, with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the low 90s on Tuesday.
    • Dry and windy conditions are contributing to a high fire danger. A red flag warning has issued for 65 counties in Minnesota on Tuesday.
    • The heat will persist through midweek before rain chances arrive on Thursday, followed by cooler temperatures in the 60s.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Tuesday is another sunny, breezy and hot day with temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Tuesday is going to be another sunny, hot but slightly more humid day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s statewide. The Twin Cities metro will reach a daytime high of around 87 degrees with overnight lows in the 60s. 

Warnings and alerts:

The dry conditions and southeast winds of 10-20 mph, and stronger gusts, are keeping a red flag warning in place for 65 Minnesota counties due to extreme fire risk. The warning does not include the Twin Cities metro or southeastern Minnesota. 

The warning comes as northern Minnesota continues to battle two large wildfires. The Jenkins Creek wildfire and Camp House wildfire are burning in close proximity to each other about 35 miles north of Duluth. Gov. Tim Walz directed the National Guard on Monday to assist with the firefighting efforts in the Superior National Forest. 

The wildfire smoke has triggered an air quality alert in northeastern Minnesota until 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Another air quality alert has been extended for much of Minnesota until 9 p.m. due to the ozone. 

Turning more humid 

What's next:

Wednesday is more of the same with temperatures in the 80s, though dew points will climb into the borderline upper 50s, making it feel slightly more humid. There’s a chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon or evening.  

On Thursday, the rain chances return, with a possible round of showers in the morning, followed by a break during the day and a second round later in the afternoon. Temperatures stay in the 80s, but dew points in the 60s will make it feel more humid. 

Friday brings cooler temperatures with highs dipping into the 60s and the chance of scattered showers. The sunshine will try and make an appearance in the afternoon. 

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect pleasant but cooler weather with below-average temperatures in the 60s. 

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: 

