MN weather: Heat continues on Sunday, storms possible

The Brief The Twin Cities is expected to see another 90-degree day on Sunday. Saturday marked the eighth 90-degree day in the Twin Cities. There is a Level 2 storm in northwestern Minnesota on Sunday, with a Level 1 marginal risk across the rest of the state.



Rinse and repeat: The heat is expected to continue on Sunday in the Twin Cities, but there is a storm risk statewide, especially in northwestern Minnesota where there is a Level 2 threat.

Heat wave continues

By the numbers:

Another 90-degree day is expected on Sunday for the Twin Cities. Saturday marked the eighth consecutive 90 degree day for the metro as the heat wave marched on.

Monday is also expected to reach the low to mid 90s before the heat could break on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Storms possible

Why you should care:

Some spots could see some storms on Sunday. There is a Level 2 risk in northwestern Minnesota and a Level 1 risk, or marginal risk, for storms across the state.

On Monday, the risk shifts eastward, and the metro is in the Level 2 zone and parts of western Wisconsin are in a Level 3 threat.

(FOX 9)

Air quality alert

Big picture view:

An air quality alert remains in effect for parts of the Twin Cities metro and southeast Minnesota until Monday afternoon. An alert in effect for northeast Minnesota, including Duluth, Hibbing, and the Arrowhead region, is set to expire Sunday evening.

Shifting winds will help clear wildfire smoke from the fires burning in northern Minnesota and Canada.