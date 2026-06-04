Minnesota weather: Warm and more humid Thursday with late day stray rumbles

The Brief It's a humid Thursday in Minnesota with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Most of the day stays dry before scattered storms develop late afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro is under a level 1 marginal risk of severe weather.



A warmer and more humid Thursday brings highs in the 80s, with scattered storms possible late in the day.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Thursday turns warmer and noticeably more humid across Minnesota, with highs climbing into the low to mid-80s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 82 degrees.

Patchy sunshine mixes with occasional cloud cover through the day. It will be rather humid with dew points in the 60s, accompanied by southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Most of the day remains quiet, but a cold front approaching from the west will bring scattered thunderstorm chances in the afternoon and evening.

(FOX 9)

Storm chances on Thursday

What to expect:

A few leftover showers may linger early Thursday morning before fading. Much of the day stays dry, but scattered thunderstorms are expected to redevelop later in the afternoon and evening.

Storm chances increase after 4 p.m., with scattered clusters of storms most likely around sunset before gradually weakening overnight. Not everyone will see rain, as this will be a hit-or-miss setup.

Central and southern Minnesota are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather, while a small portion of western Minnesota is under a level 2 slight risk. The primary threats include isolated hail, wind gusts over 60 mph, and brief heavy downpours.

Severe weather risk map as of Thursday morning. (FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday brings another warm and humid day, with highs reaching the low 80s. Most of the day stays dry, though scattered thunderstorms may redevelop during the late afternoon and evening. The Twin Cities metro remains under a level 1 severe weather risk, while areas farther south face a level 2 risk.

Saturday turns more comfortable as sunshine returns and dew points drop back into the 50s. Humidity builds again late Sunday and continues into next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)