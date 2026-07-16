Minneapolis shooting: Man killed after argument over property

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating after a man was shot and killed following an argument on the 200 block of 27th Ave North on Thursday afternoon. Police arrested a suspect within 20 minutes, near 30th Ave North and Washington Ave North. Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting.



Police are investigating after a deadly shooting broke out during an argument between two men Wednesday afternoon in north Minneapolis.

North Minneapolis deadly shooting

What we know:

Officers responded at 2:36 p.m. to a report of a shooting with a person down on the 200 block of 27th Ave North. When they arrived, they found a man outside with life-threatening gunshot wounds and immediately provided lifesaving aid.

The man was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Health, where he later died from his injuries. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument over property between the two men. Officers acted quickly at the scene, and MPD Forensic Scientists processed the area and collected evidence.

Suspect arrested, investigation continues

Timeline:

Officers located and arrested the alleged suspect near 30th Ave North and Washington Ave North less than 20 minutes after being dispatched. The suspect was booked into the Hennepin County Jail.

Minneapolis Police Department homicide investigators are now working to determine the full sequence of events that led to the shooting. The investigation remains active as police look into what happened before and during the argument. Police have not released further details about the people involved or what property was at the center of the dispute.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the victim or the suspect, and additional details about the argument and the events leading up to the shooting have not been released.