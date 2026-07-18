Helix Apartments fire: Family of 5 displaced, son turns 7 Sunday after losing their home

The Brief A fire at the Helix Apartments on Friday destroyed about 90 units, displacing many families. Survivors are focused on basic needs while investigators work to determine the cause of the fire. Community support and donations are helping families, including one trying to celebrate their son's seventh birthday.



Families displaced by the Helix Apartments fire are working to rebuild after losing nearly everything.

Families focus on safety and recovery after major apartment fire

What we know:

Firefighters banged on doors, urging residents to evacuate as smoke and flames quickly spread through the building.

"There were firefighters banging on the door, saying 'Get out, get out! This is a real fire,'" said Yuri Samuel.

Samuel and his family escaped their apartment, which was just doors away from where he believes the fire started.

"Ran down, got outside, and by the time was outside, it looked up, and it was a huge like billows of smoke," said Samuel. He was treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials estimate about 90 apartments on the west side of the building were destroyed.

Samuel said, "It looks like it started in 475, possibly, but maybe on this side a little bit more, and we're in 373, so very close to the house, and we just saw it kind of going up in flames there."

Many families escaped with little more than the clothes on their backs and now face an uncertain future while investigators work to determine what caused the fire.

Families are trying to focus on the basics, including celebrating special moments

What they're saying:

"I think that we're just like still in shock, and it just feels like a bad dream that like we're gonna wake up from," said Jourdan Coliman. "We're just trying to focus on the essentials today."

Despite losing their home, the family is determined to keep some normalcy for their children.

"It's our middle son's birthday tomorrow, so we're just trying to like make this the best that we can," said Coliman.

Avon turns seven on Sunday. His dad had planned a special surprise.

"But his big plan, which he doesn't even know what it is yet, close your ears, buddy. We were taking him canoeing. That is definitely going to be something that we like put off, and we'll have a makeup birthday party for sure," said Samuel.

Volunteers have set up a mutual aid station outside the complex, providing food, water and clothing for those affected. The family told FOX 9 they have been overwhelmed by the support received over the last 24 hours.

Volunteers say they are still looking for donations to help cover hotel stays, as well as Uber and Lyft rides for displaced residents.

The American Red Cross has established a temporary shelter for displaced residents at St. Louis Park Middle School and

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and it is unclear how long it will take for families to find permanent housing.