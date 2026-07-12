Red flag warning in Minnesota: DNR warns yard work, campfires can spark wildfires

The Brief Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and called in the Minnesota National Guard to help fight wildfires in northern Minnesota. Red flag warnings and fire restrictions are in effect as at least 19 wildfires burn, many in remote areas. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources urges everyone to take precautions, as most wildfires in the state are caused by people.



As wildfires burn across northern Minnesota, state leaders and fire officials are urging everyone to take the threat seriously and follow safety measures.

Wildfires prompt state of emergency and National Guard mobilization

What we know:

Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the Minnesota National Guard in response to multiple wildfires burning in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Incident Command Team (MNICS) says at least 19 wildfires are active, with many located in remote areas that are difficult for crews to reach.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed 225,000 acres of the Boundary Waters to the public because of fire danger. Red flag warnings are in effect in parts of Minnesota, meaning conditions are especially risky for fire to spread quickly.

Red flag warnings mean no burning permits are issued or activated, so no large pile burning is allowed. "Campfires are strongly discouraged, and really important to use extra caution in those areas," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist. "We also have fire weather watch in parts of Northwest Minnesota today, and it's looking like that you know some of those conditions are going to continue, especially in the Northeast," said Harrison.

Fire officials say even routine activities can spark wildfires

Why you should care:

The DNR warns that fire danger is not limited to the northern part of the state. Even everyday activities like mowing the lawn or using chainsaws and farming equipment can start fires if metal hits a rock or creates a spark.

"If you're doing yard work, it's another great thing. People don't always think about it, but a lawnmower blade hitting a rock spark a wildfire. A chainsaw, you know, anything with metal, farming equipment. As we learn, you know, start to get further into the summer too, all of that equipment can also cause wildfires," said Harrison.

The DNR says 90 percent of wildfires in Minnesota are caused by people. If you have a campfire, make sure it is contained and put out completely. Drown the fire with water, stir the ashes and repeat until everything is cool to the touch.

Officials stress that following fire restrictions and being cautious with any activity that could create a spark is critical to preventing more fires and keeping communities safe.