Minnesota weather: Wet Wednesday with periods of heavy rain and thunder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s going to be a wet Wednesday with periods of heavy rain and thunder, ahead of more showers on Thursday.
Rain and thunder Wednesday
Wednesday's forecast:
Wednesday will be wet with widespread rain expected across much of the state. Some areas could see heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Rain totals through Thursday could exceed over 2 inches.
Temperatures stay below-average, with highs in the 60s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is slightly warmer with a daytime high of around 71 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 10-15 mph.
Some showers may linger into the overnight hours, with temperatures dipping into the low 60s.
Severe weather risk:
This system carries a level two risk of severe weather for southern Minnesota and a level 1 severe risk for the metro. Heavy rain, strong damaging winds, overland flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms.
Rain will cover most of the area on Wednesday with a few rumbles in the mix. The severe threat of storms will likely stay closer to the Iowa border along with southcentral parts of the state. A few areas in southern Minnesota could see supercells and/or bowing segments producing damaging winds.
Severe weather risk for June 25, 2025. (FOX 9)
More showers Thursday, dry day Friday
What's next:
Thursday will feature periods of rain showers under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.
Friday brings a break from the rain with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. The weekend turns hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. There’s also a chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.
Heading into next week, calmer conditions return with highs holding in the 80s.
Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: