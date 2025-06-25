Minnesota weather: Wet Wednesday with periods of heavy rain and thunder

The Brief Expect pockets of heavy rain and occasional thunder on Wednesday, with lingering showers into Thursday. Rain totals through Thursday could exceed over 2 inches across much of Minnesota. Sunshine and drier conditions return Friday, ahead of a steamy weekend.



It’s going to be a wet Wednesday with periods of heavy rain and thunder, ahead of more showers on Thursday.

Rain and thunder Wednesday

Wednesday's forecast:

Wednesday will be wet with widespread rain expected across much of the state. Some areas could see heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder throughout the day. Rain totals through Thursday could exceed over 2 inches.

Temperatures stay below-average, with highs in the 60s across Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro is slightly warmer with a daytime high of around 71 degrees. Winds will be from the east at 10-15 mph.

Some showers may linger into the overnight hours, with temperatures dipping into the low 60s.

Severe weather risk:

This system carries a level two risk of severe weather for southern Minnesota and a level 1 severe risk for the metro. Heavy rain, strong damaging winds, overland flooding and isolated tornadoes are possible with these storms.

Rain will cover most of the area on Wednesday with a few rumbles in the mix. The severe threat of storms will likely stay closer to the Iowa border along with southcentral parts of the state. A few areas in southern Minnesota could see supercells and/or bowing segments producing damaging winds.

Severe weather risk for June 25, 2025. (FOX 9)

More showers Thursday, dry day Friday

What's next:

Thursday will feature periods of rain showers under mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 70s.

Friday brings a break from the rain with more sunshine and warmer temperatures in the 80s. The weekend turns hot and humid, with highs in the low 90s on Saturday. There’s also a chance for scattered showers and storms on Sunday.

Heading into next week, calmer conditions return with highs holding in the 80s.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast: