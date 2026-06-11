Minnesota weather: Cooler and cloudier Thursday with scattered showers

The Brief Thursday will be cooler and fairly cloudy across Minnesota with scattered rain showers. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro will reach about 73 degrees. Sunshine and warmer weather return on Friday with highs in the 80s.



A cooler and cloudier Thursday brings scattered showers to Minnesota before sunshine and warmer temperatures return Friday.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Thursday turns much cooler with northwest winds at 5 to 15 mph and temperatures holding in the low 70s. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 73 degrees.

Cloud cover increases through the morning before scattered showers develop by midday and continue through the afternoon. The best chance for rain in the metro looks to be during the mid to late afternoon hours.

A few breaks of sunshine may return late in the day, especially near sunset, before skies gradually clear overnight. Overnight lows are cooler in the mid to upper 50s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday looks beautiful, with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the low 80s. A weak cold front arrives Friday night, bringing a chance for a few isolated showers or rumbles before clearing out.

The weekend turns pleasant, with highs settling into the 70s and a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. That comfortable pattern continues into the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)