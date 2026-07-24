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Twin Cities woman convicted in fentanyl trafficking ring that stretched to northern Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 24, 2026 5:36 PM CDT
Published July 24, 2026 5:36 PM CDT
article

82 grams of powder fentanyl, 491 M-30 fentanyl pills, and 29.5 grams of methamphetamine sold to an undercover officer on July 1, 2026. Photo courtesy of the Department of Justice.  (Supplied)

The Brief

    • A federal jury found Michaela Karon McKinney guilty on three counts tied to a fentanyl trafficking ring between the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.
    • McKinney faces at least 10 years in prison, with sentencing pending for her and her co-defendants.
    • Authorities say the case highlights ongoing efforts to disrupt drug networks reaching northern Minnesota communities.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Twin Cities woman faces a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted for her role in a major fentanyl trafficking operation that reached into Greater Minnesota.

Federal jury convicts McKinney in fentanyl trafficking case

What we know:

Michaela Karon McKinney was found guilty by a federal jury on three counts, including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The verdict came after a two-day trial, which began on July 13, 2026.

Prosecutors said McKinney helped distribute more than 180 grams of powdered fentanyl, nearly 500 fentanyl pills, and about 30 grams of methamphetamine during several trips in June and July 2024. Authorities said McKinney assisted Minneapolis-based distributor La’Veal O. Allen by providing her vehicle for transporting fentanyl and later driving Allen to Little Falls for a drug sale.

During the final undercover operation on July 1, 2024, McKinney drove Allen to a Walmart parking lot in Little Falls, where Allen sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to an undercover officer. Both were arrested immediately after the exchange.

Police searching McKinney’s vehicle found her 6-year-old son in the back seat and a loaded Glock pistol in the center console. Forensic testing confirmed both McKinney’s and Allen’s DNA on the firearm.

The backstory:

Investigators first identified Allen, known as "V," during a 2023 investigation into fentanyl trafficking from the Twin Cities to Bemidji and other parts of Greater Minnesota. Undercover officers arranged fentanyl purchases from Allen, which led to the arrests and charges against McKinney and others.

McKinney’s co-defendants, Allen and Marquise J. Walker, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in December 2025 and April 2026. All three are awaiting sentencing.

By the numbers:

McKinney helped distribute more than 180 grams of powder fentanyl, nearly 500 fentanyl pills, and about 30 grams of methamphetamine, according to court documents.

What's next:

McKinney faces a minimum of 10 years in prison. Sentencing dates for McKinney, Allen, and Walker have not yet been set.

The Source:  Information from the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Minnesota.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis