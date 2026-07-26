Canterbury Park cancels Sunday races due to extreme heat; next race Thursday

The Brief Sunday’s horse races at Canterbury Park are canceled due to extreme heat. The heat index is expected to exceed 105 degrees during the scheduled race times. Racing will resume Thursday at 5:10 p.m., but the casino and race book remain open.



Extreme heat is forcing Canterbury Park to cancel its scheduled Sunday afternoon horse races.

Sunday races canceled due to heat concerns

What we know:

Canterbury Park officials called off Sunday’s seven-race card, which was set to run from 1:10 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., because the heat index could top 105 degrees for a prolonged period. The decision was made to protect the safety of horses, riders, track staff and guests, as the forecasted weather was deemed potentially unsafe for everyone involved.

It's at least the second time this year races have been canceled due to extreme heat. The race card got canceled on July 21 due to a heat index exceeding 110 degrees. Canterbury officials added a makeup race day on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Canterbury Park’s casino and racebook remain open for visitors, so guests can still enjoy other entertainment options at the venue.

Racing schedule and next steps

Timeline:

Horse racing will resume at Canterbury Park on Thursday, July 30, with the first post scheduled for 5:10 p.m. The track’s leadership is closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to prioritize safety as the summer season progresses.

Fans planning to attend upcoming races are encouraged to check for updates and stay hydrated if visiting during warm weather.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if any additional schedule adjustments will be made if the extreme heat continues into the week.