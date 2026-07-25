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Rock County death: Luverne man caught after texting victim's sister about attack

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published July 25, 2026 7:57 PM CDT
Published July 25, 2026 7:57 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A woman was found dead in Luverne on Friday after a welfare check. 
    • A man was arrested and is being held pending homicide charges. 
    • The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy will determine the cause of death.

LUVERNE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A welfare check led to a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in her Luverne home and a man was arrested following a 911 call.

Welfare check leads to discovery of woman’s death

What we know:

On Friday, July 24, just after 8 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman concerned about her sister’s safety after receiving text messages from a 61-year-old man saying he had harmed her sister.

Deputies went to the Luverne residence shared by the man and the 47-year-old victim but got no response at the door. After entering, they found the woman dead inside the home. 

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help with the investigation, and local law enforcement secured the scene.

The man later called 911 to turn himself in but would not say where he was. Officers traced the call and found him hiding near Kniss Avenue, where he was arrested without incident.

He was taken to the Rock County Law Enforcement Center for an interview and is now held at the Nobles County Jail as formal homicide charges are pending.

What we don't know:

The official cause of Carlson’s death has not been released. It is not clear what exactly led up to her death. 

Formal charges against the man are still pending as the investigation continues.

The Source:  Information from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Crime and Public SafetyMinnesota