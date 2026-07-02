I-394 traffic shift in Minneapolis starts July 8: What drivers need to know

The Brief New I-394 traffic changes start Wednesday, July 8 and last through November in Minneapolis. Westbound I-394 lanes reopen, while eastbound traffic is reduced to two E-ZPass lanes with no tolls or carpool options. Several ramps remain closed and drivers should expect more traffic in St. Louis Park.



Drivers in Minneapolis will see new traffic changes on I-394 starting Wednesday, July 8, as road work continues through November.

Westbound lanes reopened, eastbound lanes reduced

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the main westbound I-394 lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will reopen July 8, allowing more lanes for westbound drivers and a return-to-normal entry from westbound I-94 after the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Eastbound I-394 traffic between Louisiana Avenue in St. Louis Park and downtown Minneapolis will be reduced to two lanes, with all vehicles using the E-ZPass lanes. There will be no E-ZPass tolls, carpool or transit options through the fall.

MnDOT is repairing and restoring more than 30 bridges across I-94 and I-394 as part of this ongoing project. Drivers are urged to plan ahead, as increased traffic is expected in St. Louis Park due to lane reductions and ramp closures, plus a separate city project on Cedar Lake Road.

Ramp closures and detours continue

Dig deeper:

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present."

Key ramp closures with the July 8 update include:

Eastbound I-394 ramp to westbound I-94 closed through November

Cedar Lake Road ramp to eastbound I-394 closed through November

Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard to eastbound I-394 closed through November

Penn Avenue ramps to/from westbound I-394 remain closed through November

Penn Avenue ramps to/from eastbound I-394 closed through November

A traffic impact map is available for details on closures and lane reductions. MnDOT recommends visiting the project webpage for a full list of impacts and to sign up for email updates.

Nearby projects and local impacts

Local perspective:

Other projects in the area include work on I-394 in St. Louis Park at Louisiana Avenue and Xenia Avenue/Park Place Boulevard through October, Highway 12 in Wayzata and Minnetonka through November, and I-394 at Hopkins Crossroad through early July.

Additional work on I-394 at Plymouth Road and Ridgedale Drive will run from mid-July through October, and Cedar Lake Road and Jordan Avenue South at Highway 169 in Minnetonka and St. Louis Park will be under construction through September.

The City of St. Louis Park’s project on Cedar Lake Road is scheduled for completion in 2026. Drivers are encouraged to stay informed and plan alternate routes as needed.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if there will be additional changes to the timeline or further ramp closures as the project progresses, as all activities are weather dependent and subject to change.