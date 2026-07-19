Pelican Lake plane flip: Aircraft overturns on landing, all aboard walk away

article

The Brief Authorities say a Seabee-style aircraft flipped over during a water landing at Pelican Lake around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the landing gear may have been deployed at the wrong time, causing the plane to overturn. No injuries were reported and all on board walked away safely.



A plane flipped upside down during a water landing at Pelican Lake, but everyone made it out safely thanks to a quick response from first responders.

Plane flips over on Pelican Lake

What we know:

Deputies and first responders were called to Pelican Lake around 10:30 a.m. after a Seabee-style aircraft overturned during a water landing. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says they believe the landing gear may have been deployed at the wrong time, which caused the plane to flip upside down on the water.

Everyone on board was able to walk away without any injuries, making for a positive outcome after what could have been a much more serious situation. The response from local first responders was praised for being fast and effective, helping ensure everyone’s safety at the scene.

Community praises first responders for quick action

Why you should care:

This incident highlights the importance of having well-trained first responders ready to handle emergencies on the water and in the air. The community expressed gratitude, saying, "We have some great first responders who are always there to support our mission!" A scary situation turned out well, thanks to the coordinated efforts of emergency crews who arrived quickly and worked together to keep everyone safe."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details about how many people were on board or the extent of any damage to the plane.