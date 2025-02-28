Minnesota weather: Gusty winds lead to falling temperatures on Friday

The Brief A wind advisory is in place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph. The wind will cause temperatures to fall from the mid-40s to the mid-30s, and feeling colder due to the wind. Saturday will be chilly but sunny with highs in the 30s.



Expect a gusty day on Friday with falling temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Friday is windy with sustained winds of 20-35+ mph and gusts exceeding 40 mph. A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for areas of central and southern Minnesota.

Temperatures will start in the mid-40s before dropping into the 30s by the afternoon. Overnight lows will plunge into the teens across much of the state, with northern areas potentially falling below zero.

Weekend forecast

What's next:

Saturday morning will be breezy, with wind chills in the single digits to the teens. Winds will ease by the afternoon, but temperatures remain chilly with highs in the 30s.

Sunday brings an abundance of sunshine and above-average temperatures in the mid-40s.

Early next week, temperatures warm into the 50s. A few showers are possible on Tuesday, followed by mixed precipitation Wednesday morning.

