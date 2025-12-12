Minnesota weather: Temperatures tumble Friday afternoon ahead of bitter cold weekend

The Brief A cold front will bring light morning snow and plummeting temperatures on Friday. Wind chills could reach as low as 30 degrees below zero, prompting a cold weather advisory for much of the state. Temperatures will gradually start warming on Sunday and heading into next week.



A cold front will bring a dash of light snow Friday morning before temperatures tumble for a frigid weekend in Minnesota.

Friday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

A cold front will bring a dash of light morning snow to the Twin Cities metro as temperatures peak at around 20 degrees before dropping sharply in the afternoon. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph will contribute to the bitter cold, making it feel like subzero teens by the late afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will dip below zero, with wind chills in the 20s below zero.

Cold weather advisory for Minnesota and Wisconsin

Weather advisory:

The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for much of Minnesota, in addition to northwest and west central Wisconsin. The advisory is in effect from midnight Friday to 10 a.m. on Sunday.

Temperatures are expected to drop below zero with wind chills reaching as low as minus 30 degrees in central and southern Minnesota, and potentially 40 degrees below zero in northern Minnesota.

Bitterly cold weekend, warmer week ahead

The weekend forecast:

Saturday morning will feel like 25 to 30 below zero, with temperatures staying below zero throughout the day. However, morning clouds will clear for a brighter afternoon. Sunday starts cold, but temperatures gradually warm into the single digits as a southerly flow kicks in.

What's next:

By Monday, temperatures will warm into the 20s, and reach the mid to upper 30s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

