Man found dead inside home in Corcoran, investigation underway

The Brief Corcoran Police are investigating a death on Maple Hill Road. A man was found dead inside a residence. The cause of death is under investigation with no public threat identified.



Corcoran Police are investigating a death after responding to a welfare check on Maple Hill Road Thursday morning.

Death investigation in Corcoran

What we know:

According to Corcoran police, officers responded to a welfare check on Maple Hill Road.

At the home, officers found a man dead. Another man was also found inside the home, police said.

The death is currently under investigation, and police say there is no known threat to the public.

What we don't know:

The man's cause of death or his identity has not been released.

It is unclear if the second man was injured or involved in the death.