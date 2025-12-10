Man accused of drunk driving at Flying Cloud Airport after Vikings/Packers game

The Brief Joshua Dayn Hoekstra is facing multiple misdemeanor charges after driving on active runways at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. Charges include driving under the influence, careless driving, and operating a vehicle without a license in possession. Hoekstra's preliminary breath test indicated an alcohol concentration of .124.



An Edina man was arrested after driving on active runways at Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie while allegedly under the influence in late November, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Charges against Joshua Hoekstra

What we know:

Joshua Dayn Hoekstra, 52, was charged with multiple misdemeanors, including driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving and not having a driver's license in possession. The incident happened on Nov. 23, 2025.

The complaint states Eden Prairie police responded to a report of a silver Jeep driving on the airport's runways. The vehicle was identified as belonging to Hoekstra. Officers boxed in the Jeep to prevent it from leaving. Hoekstra displayed signs of impairment, including slow motor movements and slurred speech. He was unable to perform field sobriety tests successfully.

The complaint states officers reported that Hoekstra's breath test showed an alcohol concentration of .13, nearly twice the legal limit for driving in Minnesota. He admitted to having four drinks earlier that day.

Hoekstra attended Vikings/Packers game

The backstory:

The complaint states Hoekstra told police he flew in his friend's private jet to the Vikings/Packers game at Lambeau Field earlier in the day. That's why he was at Flying Cloud Airport when his vehicle was stopped.