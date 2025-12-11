Federal bill aims to curb foreign robocalls targeting Minnesotans

The Brief A federal bill aims to reduce foreign robocalls by creating an interagency task force. The task force will include government agencies and private sector experts. If passed, the task force will make recommendations to Congress within a year.



A new federal bill is being introduced to tackle the issue of robocalls, focusing on eliminating foreign calls that have plagued many Minnesotans.

Task force to tackle robocalls

What we know:

The proposed bill creates a task force that includes the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Trade Commission, and Department of Justice. It will also involve private sector experts like voice service providers and consumer advocacy groups.

The task force will study robocalls from both domestic and international sources, identify countries responsible for high volumes of unlawful calls, and explore international collaboration to eliminate them.

What they're saying:

"It's just one of those things that I think all of us want to end," said Congresswoman Kelly Morrison, who authored the bill. "This is an effort, and I've teamed up with some of my Republican colleagues here in the house. There's also a Senate companion bill that is also bipartisan."

What’s next for the bill

The task force, if the bill passes, will provide its recommendations to Congress within a year. Congresswoman Morrison hopes the bill will be considered by the House in January.