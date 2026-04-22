Minnesota weather: Warm and breezy Wednesday with highs in the 80s

The Brief Expect a bright, breezy Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s and low 90s. Scattered storms are expected to develop Thursday. There is a Level 1 and Level 2 risk of severe weather. Cooler, calmer weather returns Friday and through the weekend.



Minnesota heats up into the 80s and 90s Wednesday, before scattered storms and cooler air arrive later this week.

Wednesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Expect bright skies under a thin veil of high clouds at times, along with breezy southeast winds at 10 to 20 mph. A red flag warning has been issued for 27 counties on Wednesday due to the winds and low humidity creating "near-critical" fire conditions.

Temperatures climb into the mid-80s across much of the state. The Twin Cities metro tops out at around 85 degrees, while western Minnesota could reach the low 90s, with some areas approaching record highs.

Wednesday night stays very mild and breezy as lows hold in the 60s. Increasing clouds and continued southerly flow will bring a more humid feel overnight.

Storm chances Thursday, cooler Friday

Thursday's forecast:

Thursday will be warm and humid, with highs in the mid-70s. There is a chance for a few showers in the metro and western Minnesota on Thursday morning, but most of the activity will hold off until later in the day.

Scattered storms are expected to develop Thursday afternoon and continue into the night. There is a Level 1 and Level 2 severe weather risk across Minnesota. Localized heavy downpours, gusty winds and some hail are possible with these storms.

What's next:

Temperatures drop back into the 60s on Friday under partly cloudy skies and a light breeze.

The weekend looks calmer, as temperatures stay in the 60s. The next chance for rain arrives late Sunday into early next week.

Here's a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)