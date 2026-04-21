Red flag warning for 27 counties in southwestern Minnesota

The Brief A red flag warning has been issued for 27 counties in southwest Minnesota. The warning starts at noon on Wednesday and goes until 8 p.m. A red flag warning means fires can grow out of control quickly due to dry conditions.



A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for 27 counties in southwestern Minnesota.

Red flag warning starting Wednesday

What they're saying:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the red flag warning will be in effect starting Wednesday at noon and will go until 8 p.m.

The following counties will be under a red flag warning:

Big Stone

Blue Earth

Brown

Chippewa

Cottonwood

Faribault

Jackson

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

Martin

McLeod

Meeker

Murray

Nicollet

Nobles

Pipestone

Pope

Redwood

Renville

Rock

Sibley

Stevens

Swift

Watonwan

Yellow Medicine

In addition, there is a fire weather watch for 27 counties in parts of southern, central, western and northern Minnesota. The DNR says that strong winds and low humidity are causing "near-critical" fire conditions.

What does a red flag warning mean?

Dig deeper:

The DNR says red flag warnings are issued when dry conditions and strong winds occur that can make fires spread and get out of control quickly.

Also, the DNR will not issue or activate burning permits in the 27 counties where the red flag warning will take place.