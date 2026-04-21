Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Yellow Medicine County, Blue Earth County, Sibley County, Swift County, Meeker County, Renville County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Nicollet County, Brown County, Stevens County, Faribault County, Watonwan County, Redwood County, Pope County, Martin County, McLeod County
2
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Hubbard County, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Grant County, Wilkin County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Stearns County, Wright County, Sherburne County, Morrison County, Waseca County, Rice County, Scott County, Mille Lacs County, Steele County, Freeborn County, Douglas County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Benton County

Red flag warning for 27 counties in southwestern Minnesota

By
Published  April 21, 2026 4:16pm CDT
Fire
FOX 9

The Brief

    • A red flag warning has been issued for 27 counties in southwest Minnesota.
    • The warning starts at noon on Wednesday and goes until 8 p.m.
    • A red flag warning means fires can grow out of control quickly due to dry conditions.

(FOX 9) - A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) for 27 counties in southwestern Minnesota. 

Red flag warning starting Wednesday 

What they're saying:

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the red flag warning will be in effect starting Wednesday at noon and will go until 8 p.m. 

The following counties will be under a red flag warning: 

  • Big Stone
  • Blue Earth
  • Brown
  • Chippewa
  • Cottonwood
  • Faribault
  • Jackson
  • Kandiyohi
  • Lac Qui Parle
  • Lincoln
  • Lyon
  • Martin
  • McLeod
  • Meeker
  • Murray
  • Nicollet
  • Nobles
  • Pipestone
  • Pope
  • Redwood
  • Renville
  • Rock
  • Sibley
  • Stevens
  • Swift
  • Watonwan
  • Yellow Medicine

In addition, there is a fire weather watch for 27 counties in parts of southern, central, western and northern Minnesota. The DNR says that strong winds and low humidity are causing "near-critical" fire conditions. 

What does a red flag warning mean? 

Dig deeper:

The DNR says red flag warnings are issued when dry conditions and strong winds occur that can make fires spread and get out of control quickly. 

Also, the DNR will not issue or activate burning permits in the 27 counties where the red flag warning will take place. 

The Source: A press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. 

FireMinnesota DNR