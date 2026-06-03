Brooklyn Park shootout: 3 men charged after 74 shots fired at Oak Grove Park

The Brief Three men, ages 18 to 23, are facing felony charges after a shootout at Oak Grove Park in Brooklyn Park on May 24. Prosecutors said more than 70 bullet casings were found, but no one was hurt. The shooting details emerged as state and federal leaders announced new plans to crackdown on summer crime.



A shootout erupted at Oak Grove Park in Brooklyn Park on May 24, leaving more than 70 bullet casings scattered across the area and three men facing felony charges.

Daylight gunfire at Oak Grove Park

What we know:

Prosecutors said two groups started shooting at each other near the parking lot just before 8 o’clock on Sunday, May 24. A Jeep with people inside was caught in the crossfire as more than 70 shots were fired, but no one was hit.

Investigators said a Nissan Rogue that some of the suspects arrived in drove off before everyone could get back in, leaving three men to run into the woods. Those three suspects were identified as Beyan Kanneh, 23, of Brooklyn Park; Kevin Morris, 18, of Brooklyn Park; and Alvin Gee, 23.

A family was having a picnic in the park during the shooting. After the gunfire stopped, the suspects approached the family and asked if they were okay, according to court records.

How investigators identified the suspects

What they're saying:

Investigators said they matched the suspects’ clothing to what was seen on park surveillance video and in eyewitness photos.

Prosecutors said they found 74 bullet casings at the scene. The three men now face felony weapons charges.

Summer safety plans and community concerns

Big picture view:

The details of the shootout emerged as state and federal leaders, including Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, whose office is prosecuting the case, outlined their plans to combat summer crime.

"It was two years ago today that the U.S. surgeon general declared gun violence a public health crisis," she said at a news conference on Wednesday. "We know that gun violence is the leading cause of death for young people, and we know that there are more guns in this country than there are actual people."

What we don't know:

It is still unclear what led to the shootout.