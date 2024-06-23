Minnesota weather: Drier Sunday, storms return Monday

Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 4:00 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County
24
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:30 PM CDT, Wabasha County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until TUE 5:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 12:20 PM CDT, Rock County
Flood Warning
from SUN 9:49 AM CDT until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Nobles County, Rock County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:30 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:36 AM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Mower County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Lyon County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Lake County
Flood Warning
until MON 12:45 PM CDT, Jackson County, Nobles County, Nobles County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:05 AM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Itasca County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:36 AM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Goodhue County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Rice County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:36 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:00 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Blue Earth County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Cottonwood County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Jackson County, Jackson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nicollet County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Pipestone County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Rock County, Scott County, Scott County, Scott County, Sibley County, Sibley County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pierce County

Minnesota weather: Drier Sunday, storms return Monday

By
Published  June 23, 2024 11:27am CDT
Weather
FOX 9

Minnesota weather: Drier Sunday, rain returns Monday

Jared Piepenburg has your Sunday forecast for June 23, 2024.

(FOX 9) - After a wet and rainy week, Sunday is shaping up to be much drier.

Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine making for a beautiful finish to our weekend.

Monday will be warm and humid with a breeze picking up later in the day. Watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop late evening and into the first part of the overnight period. These storms may become strong to severe with the main threat looking to be wind. These storms are out of the area later Monday night leaving us with a warm Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with another chance of thunderstorms arriving around Friday. 

Image 1 of 4

 