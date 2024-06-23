Minnesota weather: Drier Sunday, storms return Monday

After a wet and rainy week, Sunday is shaping up to be much drier.

Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees on Sunday with plenty of sunshine making for a beautiful finish to our weekend.

Monday will be warm and humid with a breeze picking up later in the day. Watch for showers and thunderstorms to develop late evening and into the first part of the overnight period. These storms may become strong to severe with the main threat looking to be wind. These storms are out of the area later Monday night leaving us with a warm Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday look pleasant with another chance of thunderstorms arriving around Friday.