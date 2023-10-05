Minnesota weather: Cooler temperatures and gusty winds Thursday

It’s starting to feel more like fall on Thursday with cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

Thursday morning will have plenty of sunshine with a high of 63 degrees, making it feel more like fall. As we head into the afternoon hours, the clouds roll in, bringing gusty winds 30-35 mph gusts.

Overnight temperatures drop to 44 degrees with a breeze. Come Friday, the gusty wind is sticking around with scattered showers during the morning. The high on Friday is in the low 50s, with feels like temperatures in the mid-40s.

This weekend is looking slightly nicer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: