Minnesota weather: Comfy weekend with a few stray rumbles possible

This weekend is looking comfortable and gorgeous, though there's the potential for a few stray rumbles.

We’ll push the hot weather we've been having to our south on Friday. But because of our cold front swinging through, that could spark a stray little rumble Friday afternoon. The high on Friday will be around 86 degrees.

It is going to make things far more comfortable through the weekend, with dew points tumbling into the 50s.

Saturday will start with some cloud cover, but then it'll be sunny and pleasant, with a high of around 75 degrees.

Sunday will be nice, with plenty of sunshine and a high of around 79 degrees. A few stray rumbles are possible Sunday evening.

Looking ahead to next week, it's looking gorgeous, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s to start the week.

Here's the seven-day forecast: