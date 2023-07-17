Minnesota weather: Comfortable Monday, then the humidity returns

The work week starts out comfortable, but then the humidity will return.

Monday will be comfortable, with low humidity, some sunshine, and a breeze. The high will be around 76 degrees in the Twin Cities.

Monday night, open those windows. It'll be fairly clear, calm and quiet with a low of around 58 degrees.

It'll return to the low 80s on Tuesday, with sunshine and more humidity. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s by Wednesday, and it'll feel muggier.

There will be opportunities for scattered storms late Tuesday evening through Wednesday night. However, the rest of the week is looking dry.

Here's your seven-day forecast: