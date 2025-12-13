Minnesota weather: Cold weather advisory in the Twin Cities

The Brief Saturday is expected to be one of the coldest days of this winter season in the Twin Cities. Wind gusts could make temperatures feel as low as 30 below zero. The Twin Cities are under a cold weather advisory through Sunday morning.



Twin Cities residents are bracing for what could be one of the coldest days of this winter season.

Temperatures could stay below zero, with wind gusts keeping feels-like temperatures ranging from 20 to 30 below zero in the metro area.

The Twin Cities are under a cold weather advisory that is expected to last through Sunday morning, so residents should prepare for frigid conditions if they have plans to be outdoors.

Temperatures are even colder in the northern part of the state.

While Saturday is expected to be extremely cold, Sunday will be slightly less frigid with temperatures climbing above zero. However, it will still feel like 10 below zero in the afternoon.

Milder and warmer temperatures are expected to return for the work week.