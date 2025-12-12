Expand / Collapse search

Woman fatally shot in St. Paul apartment, police searching for suspect

Published  December 12, 2025 9:26pm CST
St. Paul
The Brief

    • St. Paul police are looking for the suspect in a potential homicide after they found a woman shot dead in her apartment.
    • Police say that evidence suggests she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered at the scene of the crime.
    • The homicide marks the 14th of the year in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say they are searching for the suspect in a potential homicide after they found a woman shot dead in an apartment complex.

What we know:

St. Paul police say around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Broadway Street after a caller said that a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made entry into an apartment unit, where they found a woman dead, with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to police, evidence suggests that she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered.

The death marks the 14th homicide of 2025 in St. Paul.

What's next:

An active search is underway for the suspect, police have said.

The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.

