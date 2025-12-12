Woman fatally shot in St. Paul apartment, police searching for suspect

The Brief St. Paul police are looking for the suspect in a potential homicide after they found a woman shot dead in her apartment. Police say that evidence suggests she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered at the scene of the crime. The homicide marks the 14th of the year in St. Paul.



St. Paul police say they are searching for the suspect in a potential homicide after they found a woman shot dead in an apartment complex.

St. Paul apartment homicide suspect sought

What we know:

St. Paul police say around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Broadway Street after a caller said that a woman had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers made entry into an apartment unit, where they found a woman dead, with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to police, evidence suggests that she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered.

The death marks the 14th homicide of 2025 in St. Paul.

What's next:

An active search is underway for the suspect, police have said.