Woman fatally shot in St. Paul apartment, police searching for suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say they are searching for the suspect in a potential homicide after they found a woman shot dead in an apartment complex.
St. Paul apartment homicide suspect sought
What we know:
St. Paul police say around 4:15 p.m. officers responded to an apartment complex on the 500 block of Broadway Street after a caller said that a woman had been shot.
Upon arrival, officers made entry into an apartment unit, where they found a woman dead, with a gunshot wound to her head.
According to police, evidence suggests that she was shot the day before, and a firearm was recovered.
The death marks the 14th homicide of 2025 in St. Paul.
What's next:
An active search is underway for the suspect, police have said.
The Source: Information provided by the St. Paul Police Department.