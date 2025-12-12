Minnesota shelters brace for frigid weekend, high demand for beds

The Brief Shelters in Ramsey and Hennepin counties are preparing for below-zero temperatures this weekend. Holy Christian Church in Ramsey County has a capacity of 80 and may exceed it. The American Indian Community Development Center in Hennepin County is adding 72 extra spots.



As temperatures are expected to drop below zero this weekend, shelters in Ramsey and Hennepin counties are preparing to accommodate an influx of people seeking warmth.

Shelters prepare for cold weekend

What we know:

The warming center at Holy Christian Church in Ramsey County can accommodate 80 people.

The Sheriff's office will transport unhoused individuals to the center on Friday night to ensure they have a warm place to stay.



Larene Randle-Wade from Minnesota One-Stop For Communities expressed concerns about reaching capacity, saying, "We may be over capacity."

If the center reaches its limit, they will coordinate with the county to find alternative accommodations for those in need.

The American Indian Community Development Center in Hennepin County is also experiencing high demand.

Program Manager Asher Bird House noted that the center is opening 72 extra spots to meet the growing need for shelter as temperatures drop.

"Every night has been filling up. We usually have a rotation, but now that it's getting dropping, everybody's staying put, so definitely it's it becomes a challenge to, you know, get shelter for those who are still outdoors," said Asher Bird House, Program Manager at American Indian Community Development Corporation.

Getting involved

Local perspective:

The need for shelter is increasing as temperatures plummet.

With cold weather expected to persist all weekend, there are multiple ways the community can help both Minnesota One-Stop for Communities and American Indian Community Development Corporation.