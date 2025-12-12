Early solid ice brings hope for winter businesses across Minnesota

The Brief Frigid temperatures forecast through the weekend are speeding up ice formation on Minnesota lakes. Ice fishing businesses are optimistic about the early cold. The DNR is reporting the earliest ice-in on Lake Minnetonka since 2019.



The arrival of frigid temperatures is bringing excitement to those eager to hit the frozen lakes this winter.

Ice fishing businesses optimistic

What we know:

Ice can form at about one inch per 24 hours in these cold conditions, a pace that winter businesses are thrilled about.

Jason Ortberg owns Tonka West Guide Services and says they aim to have clients out the day after Christmas.

"I’m excited," he said. "Last year we were almost into January before we got the houses out because winter was just delayed."

Ortberg noted that this early cold is a welcome change from previous years.

The 2023-24 season was so mild that they were only able to get out for seven or eight days. "It wasn’t enough to pay the bills," he said. "This state needs snow and ice to operate. It’s huge business here."

Safety concerns on early ice

What they're saying:

"This early ice can be really great, but it can also be a little risky because people are seeing ice, and they’re wanting to get out there as soon as they can, which is when we run into accidents," Jayden Frank, a conservation officer with the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), cautions still.

The DNR is urging caution as many lakes are covered with a thick layer of fresh snow, which acts as an insulator.

"Although it might look like something that’s going to help form the ice, snow can actually keep the ice from forming. It kind of acts as an insulator," Frank says.

Why you should care:

Ice thickness varies depending on location, depth and water flow.

The DNR says you should never consider any lake ice 100% safe.