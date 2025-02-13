Minnesota weather: Cold and sunny Thursday, snow chances Friday

The Brief Cold sunshine is expected throughout the day on Thursday. There will be a steep drop in temperatures briefly this evening before rising overnight. The forecast shows a much warmer Valentine's Day, with chances for accumulating snow returning to eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.



Clear skies and cold air are expected on Thursday before scattered chances of light snow on Valentine's Day.

Thursday's Minnesota forecast

What to expect:

Thursday will have more of the same, with frigid temperatures throughout the day.

Plenty of sunshine is also expected.

The temperatures will be around 8 degrees in the Twin Cities, with northern Minnesota barely above 0.

Parts of southwest Minnesota are likely to just reach the double digits.

Temperatures will fall fast in the evening through the dinner hours, bottoming out around zero, with subzero lows still likely north of the I-94 corridor.

Valentine's Day snow chances

What's next:

Valentine's Day will begin with temperatures rising, leading to a much warmer day, with highs likely in the low to mid 20s.

Snowflakes will likely develop in the afternoon in central Minnesota and quickly fan out and spread eastward with some light accumulating snow likely for much of the I-35 corridor and western Wisconsin.

About 1 or 2 inches will be possible along the I-35 corridor with the best chance for 3 inches or more in western Wisconsin.