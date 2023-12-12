Minnesota weather: Bright, chilly day Tuesday before the big warm-up begins again

A chilly but seasonable day is in store on Tuesday ahead of another big warm-up.

The high on Tuesday will top out around 29 degrees in the Twin Cities (the average for this time of year is 31 degrees) but with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, cloud cover will linger, which will keep it a bit warmer.

Clouds will clear by sunrise on Wednesday, which will lead to bright sunshine and a high of around 38 degrees in the Twin Cities. Southern winds on Thursday will pump temperatures up to around 48 degrees. Mild temperatures continue into next week, with highs in the 40s.

Here's the seven-day forecast: