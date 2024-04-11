Minnesota weather: Cooler and breezy Thursday with a few scattered light showers

Thursday is a touch cooler and breezy as a cold front works its way through the area.

A few scattered light showers are possible on Thursday with a high of 59 degrees for the metro area. Don't be alarmed if you hear tornado sirens as they sound twice on Thursday for Severe Weather Awareness Week. The tests are at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Temperatures cool to 41 degrees overnight with passing clouds. Warmer temperatures slowly creep back on Friday with highs in the low 60s and brighter skies.

The warmth keeps climbing into the weekend as winds shift out of the south, bringing a touch of humidity and highs in the 70s.

Looking ahead, warmer temperatures continue into the start of the week, with highs in the mid-70s for Monday. We could also see our next chance of rain.

